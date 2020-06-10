Cranberry Blossom Day in Warrens remains on calendar for June 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wetherby Cranberry Company and the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center are hosting Cranberry Blossom Day on Saturday, June 27.

A free one-hour educational program at Wetherby Cranberry Company marsh begins at 9 a.m. Along with giving visitors a chance to see millions of cranberry blossoms up close, members of the Van Wychen family will explain how cranberries are grown and harvested.

To allow for social distancing, attendees will be divided into smaller groups. Some walking on sandy ground is involved.

Following the program at the marsh, participants are invited to stop at the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center in downtown Warrens.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Cranberry Discovery Center is offering free cranberry wine tasting. Visitors can also enjoy one of six cranberry ice creams made exclusively for the Discovery Center for $1 per scoop. A 20 percent discount on all cranberry glass is being offered as well.

The Cranberry Museum will also be open for self-guided tours on Blossom Day. The museum features interactive displays and exhibits explaining the history of Wisconsin’s No. 1 fruit crop.