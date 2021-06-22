Cranberry Blossom Day in Warrens set for June 26

Wetherby Cranberry Company is hosting Cranberry Blossom Day Saturday, June 26. Third-generation cranberry grower Nodji Van Wychen will deliver a free one-hour educational presentation starting at 9 a.m.

Along with giving visitors a chance to see millions of cranberry blossoms up close, Van Wychen will explain how cranberries are grown and harvested. The event is held rain or shine. Some walking on sandy ground is involved.

Diana Hobson of DnA Vintners will be pouring samples of her award-winning cranberry wines at the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center in downtown Warrens from 10 a.m. to noon. Hobson makes her wine from locally grown cranberries and other fruits.

The museum at the Cranberry Discovery Center will be open for tours during Cranberry Blossom Day. There is an admission fee for the self-guided tour of the interactive exhibits and displays showcasing Wisconsin’s cranberry growing heritage. The 120-year-old building housing the Cranberry Discovery Center was once used as a cranberry sorting warehouse.

The Wetherby Cranberry marsh is 4.5 miles east of Warrens on county Highway EW. For more information about Cranberry Blossom Day, call 608-378-4813 or see their website at www.freshcranberries.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.