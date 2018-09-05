The Warrens Cranberry Festival is seeking candidates for the 2018-19 Warrens Cranberry Festival royalty.
Queen candidates are to be from 16 to 21 years old as of Oct. 1, single (never married and childless) and remain so for one year following her coronation. A previous titleholder may not seek the same title she has already held.
Princess candidates are to be from 12 to 15 years old as of Oct. 1 and single. A cranberry princess may not seek the title of cranberry queen until one year after her previous title was held. Two princesses will be chosen.
Candidates will be judged on an introduction and interview with judges concerning personality, charm and grooming, poise, posture, past achievements and speaking ability. Also all candidates are judged on a three-minute cranberry food demonstration.
All candidates must reside within 25 miles of Warrens.
Candidates must submit their application by Wednesday, Sept. 12 to the office or bring the application to the informational meeting.
The informational meeting for contestants will be held at the festival office Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Applications are available by calling the festival office at 608-378-4200 or visiting cranfest.com.
The 2018 Warrens Cranberry Festival is set for Sept. 28-30.
