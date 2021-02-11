Cranberry growers elect board members

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Grower’s Association held its annual winter meeting Jan. 27 via Zoom video conference. The meeting allowed members to participate in board member elections, recognized outstanding members of the industry and gave the membership updates on a variety of industry topics.

Three board seats were open for election. Three incumbents, Rusty Schultz of Madison, Karl Pippenger of Philips and Jenna Van Wychen of Tomah, were elected to three-year terms. During the board organization meeting Steven Bartling was re-elected to serve as president; Rocky Biegel, vice-president; Mary Smedbronn, secretary; and Van Wychen, treasurer.

The meeting also gave WSCGA the opportunity to recognize exceptional members of the cranberry growing industry. The awards and recipients are as follows:

Service to Industry Award—Nicole Hansen, Cranberry Creek Cranberries.

President’s Award—Tom Gardner, Hay Creek Companies and Gardner Cranberry.

Public Policy Advocate—Karl Pippenger.

Education Advocate—Pam Verhulst.

Communications Advocate—Amber Bristrow.

Researcher of the Year—Jack Perry.

Associate Member of the Year—Vine Vest, LLC.

