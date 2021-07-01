 Skip to main content
Cranberry growers, technical college awarded training grant
Cranberry growers, technical college awarded training grant

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association has been awarded a Workforce Advancement Training grant in partnership with the Wisconsin Rapids Mid-State Technical College.

The WAT grant will allowWSCGA to develop continuing education opportunities for cranberry growers in the state of Wisconsin and broaden the educational services provided by the Association.

The customized training programs will begin in February 2022. Grant funding will be used to offset the tuition fees for:

  • Large equipment maintenance
  • First aid and CPR
  • Soft skills training
  • Digital marketing basics

"Recruiting and retaining employees are top priorities for our members," said Tom Lochner WSCGA Executive Director. "We are excited for this partnership with MSTC, the opportunity to expand our educational offerings, and to strengthen the workforce of the cranberry industry.

The Wisconsin Technical College System provides Workforce Advancement Training grants to support employers in their efforts to retain and advance the skills of their existing workforce. Workforce Advancement Training grants help offset customized training costs. Businesses and organizations work with local technical colleges to apply for and implement the grant.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

