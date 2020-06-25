Cranberry trade show at Millston cancelled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is cancelling its 2020 summer field day and trade show in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event was scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station near Millston.

"The health and safety of our growers, associates, staff and community are our number-one priority, said WSCGA executive director Tom Lochner. "Our board acted with an abundance of caution, and we decided we could not maintain the event's quality and meet safety guidelines of the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services."

The field day and trade show has been held annually since 1887 to bring growers together and share information about production practices, research and new technologies. Lochner said it's the largest gathering of cranberry growers in North America.

Lochner said WSCGA is considering alternatives to the 2020 event. The 2021 event is scheduled for Aug. 11 at Whittlesey Cranberry Company near Wisconsin Rapids.

