You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cranberry trade show at Millston cancelled
0 comments

Cranberry trade show at Millston cancelled

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is cancelling its 2020 summer field day and trade show in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event was scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station near Millston.

"The health and safety of our growers, associates, staff and community are our number-one priority, said WSCGA executive director Tom Lochner. "Our board acted with an abundance of caution, and we decided we could not maintain the event's quality and meet safety guidelines of the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services."

The field day and trade show has been held annually since 1887 to bring growers together and share information about production practices, research and new technologies. Lochner said it's the largest gathering of cranberry growers in North America.

Lochner said WSCGA is considering alternatives to the 2020 event. The 2021 event is scheduled for Aug. 11 at Whittlesey Cranberry Company near Wisconsin Rapids.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID cases rise in Monroe County

Monroe County has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday through Wednesday, and public officials are warning that community spread is i…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News