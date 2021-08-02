Cranberry trade show Aug. 11 in Wisconsin Rapids

Cranberry growers, families, and industry representatives will gather at Whittlesey Cranberry Company in Wisconsin Rapids Aug. 11 for the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association’s 132nd annual Summer Meeting, Field Day and Trade Show.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Whittlesey Cranberry Company, which was founded in 1871 by Sherman Newell Whittlesey.

“The 2021 Summer Field Day will be the first major in-person event of the Association since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said executive director Tom Lochner. “We look forward to gathering in-person to network and renew relationships, and to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Whittlesey Cranberry Company.”

The Summer Field Day event consists of the WSCGA summer meeting, Associate Member Trade Show, educational Mini-Clinics cohosted with UW-Madison Division of Extension, a catered lunch and cranberry marsh tours. All are welcome to attend, and lunch tickets are available for purchase.

Visit wiscran.org for more information on attending the Summer Field Day or participating in the Associate Member Trade Show as an exhibitor.

