 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cranberry trade show Aug. 11 in Wisconsin Rapids
0 Comments

Cranberry trade show Aug. 11 in Wisconsin Rapids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cranberry growers, families, and industry representatives will gather at Whittlesey Cranberry Company in Wisconsin Rapids Aug. 11 for the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association’s 132nd annual Summer Meeting, Field Day and Trade Show.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Whittlesey Cranberry Company, which was founded in 1871 by Sherman Newell Whittlesey.

“The 2021 Summer Field Day will be the first major in-person event of the Association since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said executive director Tom Lochner. “We look forward to gathering in-person to network and renew relationships, and to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Whittlesey Cranberry Company.”

The Summer Field Day event consists of the WSCGA summer meeting, Associate Member Trade Show, educational Mini-Clinics cohosted with UW-Madison Division of Extension, a catered lunch and cranberry marsh tours. All are welcome to attend, and lunch tickets are available for purchase.

Visit wiscran.org for more information on attending the Summer Field Day or participating in the Associate Member Trade Show as an exhibitor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following Tomah students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List: Tyler Appleby, Ryan Bernhardt, Luke Grygle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News