The latest edition of the IUCN SSC Crane Conservation Strategy is now available. Cranes are one of the most endangered bird families on the planet, with 11 of 15 species facing extinction.
The volume provides information to guide conservation of the world’s crane species and the ecosystems where they occur.
“The book updates and builds upon the group’s first report, The Cranes: Status Survey and Conservation Action Plan (1996). As such, it charts a comprehensive course forward for crane conservation, synthesizing information on the challenges and opportunities that face the world’s cranes and all who care about them,” said Kerryn Morrison, International Crane Foundation vice-president.
“The book is intended to serve crane researchers, conservationist practitioners, decision makers, and environmental educators around the world.”
Crane Specialist Group members and other conservationists from around the world contributed to sections, provided published and unpublished information and conducted reviews. Altogether, 31 section authors from the Crane Specialist Group and 191 others reviewed or contributed to the development of this strategic plan.
Cranes are one of many species of concern around the globe that are closely reliant on wetlands. The 11 species listed as threatened under the IUCN 2019 Red List:
- Critically endangered; Siberian Crane.
- Endangered: Grey crowned, red-crowned and whooping cranes.
- Vulnerable: Black crowned, black-necked, blue, hooded, sarus, wattled, and white-naped cranes.
Four species − Brolga, Demoiselle, Eurasian, and Sandhill cranes—are classified as “least concern.”
“These crane species encompass diverse regions and landscapes, from the taiga to tropical broadleaf forest biomes,” said Claire Mirande, International Crane Foundation director of conservation networking and program officer of the IUCN SSC Crane Specialist Group, a compiler and co-editor of the strategy.
“Cranes also are readily observable and charismatic because of their beauty, large size, unique calls, and behaviors.”
Electronic versions of the book are available free of charge at https://www.savingcranes.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/crane_conservation_strategy_web_2019-1.pdf.
International Crane Foundation is based in Baraboo and was involved in efforts to reintroduce whooping cranes at Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.
