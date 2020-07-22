Crash at Tomah off-ramp leaves Elroy woman injured

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash July 21 in the town of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Scott Schwerin of Maple Grove, Minnesota, exited Interstate 90 at the westbound off-ramp to Hwy. 131 shortly after 5:30 a.m. He turned left and collided with a northbound Dodge Grand Caravan operated by Jennifer Wells of Elroy. She was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic on Hwy. 131 was briefly diverted onto Interstate 90.

Schwerin was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Rescue Technicians and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

