Crash at Tomah off-ramp leaves Elroy woman injured
Crash at Tomah off-ramp leaves Elroy woman injured

A woman was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash July 21 in the town of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Scott Schwerin of Maple Grove, Minnesota, exited Interstate 90 at the westbound off-ramp to Hwy. 131 shortly after 5:30 a.m. He turned left and collided with a northbound Dodge Grand Caravan operated by Jennifer Wells of Elroy. She was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic on Hwy. 131 was briefly diverted onto Interstate 90.

Schwerin was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Rescue Technicians and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

