Crash on Hwy. 21 leaves two seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured after a June 27 traffic crash in Angelo shortly before 1 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2005 Saturn Ion pulled onto Hwy. 21 from Gillette Avenue in front of an eastbound 2014 Ford F-150 truck, which caused the front end of the truck to strike driver's side of the car.

The driver of the car had to be extricated by the Sparta Fire Department and was transported with serious injuries to a medical facility by a Sparta Area Ambulance. The driver of the truck was also transported by a Sparta Area Ambulance with serious injuries.

Traffic on Hwy. 21 was stopped or diverted for approximately 40 minutes.

The Sparta Police Department and Fort McCoy Police Department assisted with the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the the sheriff’s office, which said the names will be released at a later date.

