Two people were injured Sunday after slick road conditions contributed to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 131 south of Tomah.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Florence Krause of Tomah, was driving northbound on Hwy. 131 when she lost control of her Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on the slippery, snow-covered road.
Krause’s vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a southbound Chevy Silverado driven by Mark Migala of Tomah. Krause’s vehicle then spun around and was struck again by a Ford F150, driven by Gerald D. Fushianes of Tomah.
Krause was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the use of the Jaws of Life.
Krause and Migala sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service to Tomah Memorial Hospital. The southbound lane over the Interstate 90 bridge was shut down for nearly an hour.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, and Oakdale First Responders.
The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
