Craze Daze in Sparta July 16

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with Sparta’s Downtown Cooperative, encourages everyone to participate in the 2022 Crazy Daze Saturday event being held Saturday, July 16 throughout Sparta from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sparta Chamber executive director Heidi Prestwood said the event was created to celebrate the positive impact small businesses have on Sparta and the importance of shopping locally.

Twelve area merchants are participating in the Crazy Daze. Shoppers are encouraged to grab a punch card from one of the participating merchants and get them stamped by the businesses. Once stamps are collected, participants can turn their cards back into a participating business and will be eligible to win prizes donated by the merchants. For an extra entry, shoppers can visit the Sparta Area Chamber’s Facebook page and tag their favorite participating business on the Chamber's Crazy Daze video post.

Completed punch cards can be left at any participating merchant or returned to the Chamber Depot, 111 Milwaukee St.

Prestwood said the "Shop Small Movement" is not just for holiday shopping but is important all year long. She said that for every dollar spent at a small business, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community, supporting neighbors and friends and other local businesses. By supporting local small business, Prestwood said shoppers support local merchants who, in turn, support youth sports leagues, parent-teacher organizations, community service groups, high school student events and other not-for-profit groups.

Merchants participating in Craze Daze include A Healthy Touch Massage & Bodywork, Diver G Ent (can be found in the lower market), Eddie’s Convenience Store, Farmer’s Market, Hut #8 (in Mueller Square), Gamer’s Sanctum, Ginny’s Cupboard, J-Mart Japanese/Asian Grocery, Search and Find, Sears Hometown Store, Second Season, Sparta Floral and Greenhouses, and Wesco Home.

For more information on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s services, activities and programs, visit bikesparta.com or call 608-269-4123.