The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Bureau of Law Enforcement and Monroe County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help with information related to the illegal shooting of an adult cow elk in Jackson County during the 2018 gun-deer season.
Sometime during the afternoon hours of Monday, Nov. 19, an unknown person or persons shot and killed the adult cow elk on Jackson County Forest property near Lake Wazee County Park, about six miles east of the city of Black River Falls. The elk was wearing a blaze orange GPS collar and had at least one yellow ear tag.
The shooting has prompted three groups and one private citizen to offer financial rewards for the information leading to the arrest of the offender. Those offering rewards are: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, $1,000; Jackson County Wildlife Fund and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, $500 each; and a private landowner, $100.
While the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement is investigating this case, it is not handling the financial rewards of this case. Instead, Monroe County Crime Stoppers is assisting the DNR with collecting information about the illegal shooting to ensure callers can remain anonymous. Callers with information will not have to identify themselves, and they will be assigned a code number to protect their identity.
To be eligible for reward consideration, contact Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 608-269-STOP or 608-372-STOP.
