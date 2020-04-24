Croninger seeking re-election as Monroe County District Attorney

Kevin Croninger is running for re-election as Monroe County District Attorney.
Croninger, a Republican, made the announcement Wednesday.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Monroe County for the past nine years," Croninger said. "I believe my track record as district attorney demonstrates I am the person most qualified to continue providing strong results for victims of crimes and the people of Monroe County."
Croninger started his career as a prosecutor in Juneau County. In 2011, he was hired as assistant district attorney in Monroe County and was promoted to district attorney in 2014 by Gov. Scott Walker after Dan Cary died in office.
Croninger was elected to a full four-year term in 2016. He said during his six years, he has streamlined the office by converting to an electronic filing system.
"We have continued to tirelessly improve the office's efficiency and effectiveness to provide the citizens of Monroe County the highest level of service possible," he said.
His platform includes promoting the rights of crime victims. Wisconsin Victim/Witness Professionals Association named Croninger as its Professional of the Year in 2017.
"While it is an honor to receive any award, the biggest honor any prosecutor can receive is the appreciation of victims of crime," he said.
He said his record as a prosecutor "send(s) a strong message to criminals that if they commit a crime in Monroe County, there are going to be significant consequences."
Croninger claimed the endorsement of Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels, also a Republican.
The primary election is Aug. 11, and the general election is Nov. 3.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
