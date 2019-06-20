Beyond words.
On May 18, Tomah resident Robert Crook traveled on a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C, an experience he said is hard to describe. It’s something he has been wanting to do for years, but securing a seat for the trip kept getting lost in the shuffle of life.
The experience is hard to describe, Crook said.
“That was amazing,” he said. “The whole thing was just, it’s hard to explain, the feelings you had ... I’m so glad I did it.”
The trip began in La Crosse and pulled on the heartstrings right away, Crook said. Leading up to the plane was an honor guard and band and people lining the walkway thanking the participants for their service. The same thing happened when they landed in Washington, D.C.
“We got off the plane, and you’d think in Washington, D.C., they’d be callous, but I never felt so welcomed,” he said. “People were lined up at the airport where we got off the plane to the buses, shaking your hand and saying thank you for your service and stuff like that. It’s just hard to explain.”
The group had a police escort everywhere it went, stopping at nearly all the monuments, except the Navy memorial, as a bus from another group broke down and blocked the road and they didn’t have time to wait for it.
PFC Crook is a Korea War veteran. He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He was accompanied on the trip by two of his sons, Kenny and Gary.
Visiting the Korean War Monument was the most memorable moment for Crook.
“I could have been one (of those), I served during that time ... so seeing the Korean Monument (was emotional),” he said.
Crook was never dispatched and served in the only unit to not receive basic training.
“I was pulled in to be trained for a special mission ... but Truman fired (Gen. Douglas MacArthur), so it was cancelled,” he said. “After I came up here to Fort McCoy and I did weapons training, I trained people.”
Crook said he got his training job by standing up to his captain in a polite way when he came in to do an inspection and some of the buttons on the uniform on display at Crook’s bunk were unbuttoned.
“He said to me, ‘How come your buttons aren’t all buttoned?’ and I said, ‘Sir, they were all buttoned according to regulations before you came in here, sir,’” he said. “(The captain replied) ‘You’re accusing me of un-buttoning your buttons?’ I said, ‘Sir, they were all buttoned according to regulations before you came here, sir,’ I just kept on repeating that and he kept trying to trick me up.”
Finally the captain left and sent a sergeant to bring Crook back to speak to him, and he was offered the training position.
Bonnie Owen, Crook’s daughter was glad that her father got to go on the trip and see the monuments for himself.
“It was exciting for him,” she said. “Because he didn’t go overseas, he doesn’t have too many memories ... but we know with the forts around here, everybody does their part even if they’re home. So I’m glad he got to go.”
