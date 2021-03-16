Dairy beef short course offered March 23

The I-29 Moo University Collaboration will host its seventh annual Dairy Beef Short Course March 23 starting at 10 a.m. This year the educational opportunity will be offered as a webinar rather than face-to-face due to the COVID-19 situation. The event is geared toward producers and industry involved in dairy beef production but is open to the public.

“The presenters at this year’s Dairy Beef Short Course are industry leaders who will provide insight into factors influencing dairy beef performance along with looking at the future of dairy beef production from a consumer lens and economic standpoint,” says Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist. “The Dairy Beef Short Course continues to be one of the premier dairy beef events in North America and is held as a pre-educational event for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. We hope to be able to hold the event in its normal format in 2022.”

Registration for the event can be done at the following website: https://tinyurl.com/y3j37bft The registration fee is $25 and will be payable online.

Links to the webinar will be sent upon registration. An electronic copy of the proceedings will also be emailed to participants at the conclusion of the webinar along with access to the recordings of the two sessions. The registration will remain open until March 22.