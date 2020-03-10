Dairy fertility workshop April 2 in Westby

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension invites area dairy farmers and their veterinarians to learn about fertility improvement opportunities during a dairy reproduction strategies workshop April 2 at Westby VFW hall.

The workshop will run from 9.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dr. Paul Fricke, UW-Madison professor of dairy science, will discuss the high fertility cycle of today’s dairy cows. County Extension educators will discuss aspects of Fricke’s presentation including:

The dairy body condition of dairy cows and heifers and how it contributes to fertility.

Breeding dairy to beef to enhance the dairy’s income from calves.

The cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Registration fees include all materials and lunch. Continuing education credits are also available for veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

Registration is due by March 30. To register, contact UW-Extension Vernon County at 608-637-5276.

