Dairy fertility workshop April 2 in Westby
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension invites area dairy farmers and their veterinarians to learn about fertility improvement opportunities during a dairy reproduction strategies workshop April 2 at Westby VFW hall.

The workshop will run from 9.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dr. Paul Fricke, UW-Madison professor of dairy science, will discuss the high fertility cycle of today’s dairy cows. County Extension educators will discuss aspects of Fricke’s presentation including:

  • The dairy body condition of dairy cows and heifers and how it contributes to fertility.
  • Breeding dairy to beef to enhance the dairy’s income from calves.

The cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Registration fees include all materials and lunch. Continuing education credits are also available for veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

Registration is due by March 30. To register, contact UW-Extension Vernon County at 608-637-5276.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

