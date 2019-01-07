University of Wisconsin-Extension will offer a number of meetings across the state for farmers interested in learning about the new Dairy Revenue Protection program, a new federal insurance tool, with a quarterly payout to dairy farms when milk revenue falls below their insured revenue level.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Cashton at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center’s Community Room, 238 Front St. in Cashton.
Mark Stephenson, director of the UW Center for Dairy Profitability will provide an overview of the program and updates to the FSA Dairy Margin Protection program as another tool for dairy farmers when milk prices are low. Stephenson said changes to the MPP have been introduced in the Farm Bill that may make this program worth a second look.
The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program:
- New Dairy Revenue Protection program structure and function.
- Overview of cairy programs RP, MPP and Livestock Gross Margins.
- FSA implementation.
- Expected returns.
- Decision making tool and calculations
There is no fee to attend the meetings. Registration is recommended to assure sufficient meeting materials. Contact Vernon County UW-Extension at 608-637-5276 to register.
