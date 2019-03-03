Performers from the Marilyn School of Dance will be “dancing for a cause” Saturday, March 9.
The school will present its Student Choreography Showcase and Community Fundraiser starting at 6:30 p.m. at Tomah High School.
The event is a fund raiser for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.
Carly Martin of MSD will serve as the master of ceremonies, along with Natalie Zeps, Miss Dance Masters of Wisconsin 2019.
The award-winning Dance Stars from MSD will present their 2019 competition exhibition. The Dance Stars are a not-for-profit company that performs as a community service group.
Dance Stars have performed at Disney World Florida and Carnival Cruise Lines, opened for the Harlem Globetrotters at the La Crosse Center and were part of the Tomah Night festivities for the La Crosse Loggers. The group has also been part of a cultural exchange with Barcelona, Spain.
Under the direction of Suzanne Swanson Wagner and Annliese Wagner, the Dance Stars include Isabella Arne, Addison Berry, Trinity Brach, Whitney Draeger, Jessica Dreier, Emma Gearing, Shelby Perez, Livia Rezin, Olivia Ramsey, Joanie Strelow and Natalie Zeps.
Joining the Dance Stars March 9 will be the Elation Dance Company from Delafield, directed by MSD alumni and Tomah High School graduate Marja (Martalock) Finnigan. It marks the ninth year the two studios have united in a dance exchange. The Dance Stars traveled to Delafield in February for a joint workshop and performance.
Also appearing will be the MSD teaching assistants, who will preview their 2019 spring performance piece, “Dancing Queen.” The number is choreographed and directed by Laura Patterson. The performers are Isabella Arne, Aly Brookman, Laney Champlin, Whitney Draeger, Alauna Eckelberg, Kaitlynn Gigous, Ruby Joyce, Shelby Perez, Makenna Rose and Joanie Strelow.
The audience will have the opportunity to vote for its favorite young choreographer/performer for a dollar a vote. The winner gets to choose the local charity that will receive the funds. Last year, over $1,300 was raised with funds going to Monroe County Family First and Neighbor for Neighbor.
Wagner described choreography as “the art putting movement and music together to create dance.” She said the pieces range “from serious to fun and inspiring to exhilarating.” Genres included ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and musical theater. The featured choreographers are Addison Berry, Samantha Blazek, Trinity Branch, Aly Brookman, Laney Champlin, Jessica Dreier, Whitney Draeger, Ellie Eswein, Glynis Fleming, Emma Gearing, Kaitlyn Gigous, Macie Goldsmith, Courtney Hale, Ruby Joyce, Carly Martin, Shelby Perez, Livia Rezin, Makenna Roose, Kielyn Rowekamp, Olivia Rumsey, Kyla Schreck, Natalie Schroeder, Joan Strelow, Brooke Wagner, Anna Wall and Natalie Zeps.
Tickets are $6 and are available at Marilyn School of Dance and at the door March 9.
For more information, call 608-372-7488.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.