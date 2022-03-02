Dates, bands announced for Downtown Thursday Nights

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center has announced the dates and performers for the 2022 edition of Downtown Thursday Nights.

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. This year’s genres include country, rock and soul calypso.

The schedule is as follows:

June 30—Ivory

July 7—Hillbilly Rockstarz

July 14—Super Tuesday

July 21—Soca Jukebox

August 4—Nathan Dean and the Damn Band

August 11—Cherry Pie.

Downtown Thursday Nights includes food vendors, beer sales and sponsor booths. It also includes a Kids Zone with bounce houses, balloon animals and face painting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. Food and beverages are sold cash-only. No carry-ins are allowed.

The city of Tomah will detour Superior Avenue on concert nights from 4:30-10 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.