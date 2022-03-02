Dates, bands announced for Downtown Thursday Nights

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center has announced the dates and performers for the 2022 edition of Downtown Thursday Nights.
Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. This year’s genres include country, rock and soul calypso.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 30—Ivory
- July 7—Hillbilly Rockstarz
- July 14—Super Tuesday
- July 21—Soca Jukebox
- August 4—Nathan Dean and the Damn Band
- August 11—Cherry Pie.
Downtown Thursday Nights includes food vendors, beer sales and sponsor booths. It also includes a Kids Zone with bounce houses, balloon animals and face painting.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. Food and beverages are sold cash-only. No carry-ins are allowed.
The city of Tomah will detour Superior Avenue on concert nights from 4:30-10 p.m.