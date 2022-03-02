 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dates, bands announced for Downtown Thursday Nights

Downtown Thursday Night

A band from 2019 Tomah Downtown Thursday Nights. After being cancelled in 2020, the concerts returned in 2021.

 Steve Rundio

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center has announced the dates and performers for the 2022 edition of Downtown Thursday Nights.

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. This year’s genres include country, rock and soul calypso.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 30—Ivory
  • July 7—Hillbilly Rockstarz
  • July 14—Super Tuesday
  • July 21—Soca Jukebox
  • August 4—Nathan Dean and the Damn Band
  • August 11—Cherry Pie.

Downtown Thursday Nights includes food vendors, beer sales and sponsor booths. It also includes a Kids Zone with bounce houses, balloon animals and face painting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. Food and beverages are sold cash-only. No carry-ins are allowed.

The city of Tomah will detour Superior Avenue on concert nights from 4:30-10 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

