Dealing with grief during the holidays

During a normal year, the holiday season is a special time marked by celebrations and gatherings with family and friends. However, officials at Tomah Health Hospice Touch know that for those struggling with the death of a loved one, the holidays may be a bit more difficult this year.

“Daily life without those we care about is difficult, and during the holiday season many find more emotions rising to the surface,” Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW said. “The holidays tend to bring out traditions, storytelling and memories, all of which can trigger various emotions. Knowing a friend or family member may be feeling deep loneliness and sorrow allows us an opportunity to give a gift. A gift of remembrance, listening and comfort."

This year, Warsaw said it is more important than ever to acknowledge what she calls the empty chair.

“During this pandemic it is important to reach out to those in grief. Pick up the phone, call someone you know is grieving, and tell him or her you are thinking of him or her. Be a listening ear. Perhaps share a cherished memory of the individual who has passed. Keeping their memory alive is a way to honor them,” she said.