Dealing with grief during the holidays

During a normal year, the holiday season is a special time marked by celebrations and gatherings with family and friends. However, officials at Tomah Health Hospice Touch know that for those struggling with the death of a loved one, the holidays may be a bit more difficult this year.
“Daily life without those we care about is difficult, and during the holiday season many find more emotions rising to the surface,” Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW said. “The holidays tend to bring out traditions, storytelling and memories, all of which can trigger various emotions. Knowing a friend or family member may be feeling deep loneliness and sorrow allows us an opportunity to give a gift. A gift of remembrance, listening and comfort."
This year, Warsaw said it is more important than ever to acknowledge what she calls the empty chair.
“During this pandemic it is important to reach out to those in grief. Pick up the phone, call someone you know is grieving, and tell him or her you are thinking of him or her. Be a listening ear. Perhaps share a cherished memory of the individual who has passed. Keeping their memory alive is a way to honor them,” she said.
Warsaw cited some options per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that can also help those with grief connect to others.
“A few ideas would include inviting people to call you or host conference calls with family members and friends to stay connected, and ask family and friends to share stories and pictures with you via mailed letters, email, phone, or video chat or via apps or social media that allow groups to share with each other,” Warsaw said.
One of the most important things, according to Warsaw, is to ask for help from others.
“Seek out grief counseling or mental health services, support groups or hotlines, especially those that can be offered over the phone or online are very important this year,” she said.
Warsaw also said Hospice Touch is a local valuable resource that can help people who are struggling with grief and loss.
“Our trained health care professionals are able to offer various methods of support including regular phone calls and mailings. We want to help navigate through the grief process and recognize during this time our grief can be even more complicated,” Warsaw said.
She said resources can be obtained by contacting the Hospice Touch Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. Tomah at 608-374-0250.
