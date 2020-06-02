Decision still pending on Monroe County Fair

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly,” Yingling said. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”

Refunds are available for those who already purchased state fair tickets, or those tickets can be used for 2021. Main stage concert tickets are also eligible for a refund and will be automatically refunded for credit card purchases.

The cancellation of Wisconsin’s fair comes after neighboring Minnesota did the same. The fair in Illinois is still scheduled, although the state’s governor said it’s unlikely to happen. Iowa has yet to decide whether to move forward with its fair, and Michigan’s fair is still scheduled for early September.