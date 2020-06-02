Decision still pending on Monroe County Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the Monroe County Fair is still to be determined.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray told members of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission Tuesday that the Monroe County Agricultural Society is expected to decide within two weeks whether the fair will be held as scheduled at Tomah Recreation Park July 29-Aug. 2.
"They're trying to figure out what they're looking at participation-wise," Murray said.
Commissioner Donna Evans said local 4-H groups were planning to participate in the county fair, but that was before the state fair was cancelled.
The state fair was scheduled to take place Aug. 6-16 at State Fair Park in West Allis. It’s the first cancellation of the fair since 1945, during World War II, and only the sixth cancellation in 169 years.
According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, it was also canceled in 1861, 1862 and 1863 during the Civil War and in 1893 when the World’s Columbian Exposition was held in Chicago.
The State Fair Park Board voted earlier this week to give board chairman John Yingling the authority to make the determination on his own whether to cancel the fair.
After consultation with other authorities, Yingling opted for cancellation to preserve the safety of attendees and vendors.
“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly,” Yingling said. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”
Refunds are available for those who already purchased state fair tickets, or those tickets can be used for 2021. Main stage concert tickets are also eligible for a refund and will be automatically refunded for credit card purchases.
The cancellation of Wisconsin’s fair comes after neighboring Minnesota did the same. The fair in Illinois is still scheduled, although the state’s governor said it’s unlikely to happen. Iowa has yet to decide whether to move forward with its fair, and Michigan’s fair is still scheduled for early September.
The Wisconsin State Fair is the latest large event to fall victim to the health crisis as officials and businesses weigh the risks of holding mass events during a pandemic that continues to spread in Wisconsin. Area fairs that have been cancelled include the Elroy Fair (June 26-29) and Sauk County Fair in Baraboo (July 6-12).
No decision has been made on the La Crosse Interstate Fair scheduled for July 15-19 in West Salem, the Jackson County Fair July 29-Aug. 2 in Black River Falls or the Juneau County Fair Aug. 9-16 in Mauston.
Riley Vetterkind of the Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
