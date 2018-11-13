The Monroe County CWD Task Force reminds deer hunters that they can dispose of their deer carcasses for no charge at two sites in the county.
The disposal sites are:
- Modern Disposal Systems, 200 Hemstock Dr., Sparta, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The Meat Smyth, 25321 Grain Ave., Tomah, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The disposal program is part of an effort from local conservation groups and state Department of Natural Resources to control the spread of chronic wasting disease. Monroe County has been added to the list of counties where it's illegal to feed or bait deer. DNR biologists believe deer that share feeding sites contribute to the spread of CWD.
Requirements for dropping off a carcass are as follows:
- All carcass waste must be bagged.
- The bag must be placed into the provided dumpster.
- The hunter’s information − name, address, phone number and number of carcasses to be registered on the sign-in sheet − must be provided inside the business location.
- Carcasses can be disposed only during business hours listed at the two sites.
Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season runs Nov. 17-25.
