Monroe, Vernon, La Crosse and Juneau counties are among the 52 counties where deer baiting is prohibited.
New baiting and feeding bans are in place for Green Lake, Kenosha, Waushara, Wood, Racine, Burnett, Barron, Polk and Washburn counties. Additional baiting and feeding bans may be added in 2019 if new detections of CWD or bovine tuberculosis occur in captive or free-roaming deer. All current county-level baiting and feeding bans will remain in effect throughout the 2019 deer hunting season.
Baiting and feeding remain legal in Jackson County.
“In order to protect the state’s natural resources—in this case, our whitetail deer population—it is important to know and to follow the baiting and feeding bans in the county you hunt or where you live and enjoy watching wildlife,” DNR chief warden Todd Schaller said. “Baiting and feeding encourages deer to congregate, and have direct contact, thereby increasing the chances of spreading diseases within the herd.”
The deposit or placement of material to feed or attract the deer comes with a fine between $343.50 and $1,000. Feeders for birds and smaller mammals remain legal.
“Feeders for these smaller animals and birds must be within 50 yards of your home,” Schaller said, adding, “And at a height that a deer cannot access it.”
The 2019 archery and crossbow deer seasons began in September, followed by special seasons for the physically challenged and youth. The nine-day gun deer season starts Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 1, followed by the muzzleloader and antlerless hunts.
