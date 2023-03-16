Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes event Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m.
The program will discuss how to manage diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring and stress management.
The medical center’s diabetes education team will be available to answer questions and offer tips on how to better manage diabetes.
For information about the program, call 608-847-1846.
Steve Rundio
Reporter
Reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at 608-374-7785.
