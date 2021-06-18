 Skip to main content
Diabetes management program July 1 in Mauston
Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a free Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes session Thursday, July 1 at 1 p.m.

The medical center's The Diabetes Education team will be on hand to answer questions and give tips on how to better manage the disease. Topics include  managing diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring and stress management.

For more information about the program, call 608-847-1846.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

