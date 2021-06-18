Diabetes management program July 1 in Mauston

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a free Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes session Thursday, July 1 at 1 p.m.
The medical center's The Diabetes Education team will be on hand to answer questions and give tips on how to better manage the disease. Topics include managing diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring and stress management.
For more information about the program, call 608-847-1846.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today