Diabetes session May 7 at Mile Bluff

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is offering a Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes session Thursday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

The program, offered free of charge, explains the importance of managing diabetes through diet, medication, glucose monitoring and stress management.

Mile Bluff’s diabetes education team will be on hand to answer questions and provide tips on how to better manage the condition. They will address any questions and concerns to raise when seeing a healthcare provider.

For more information about the program, call 608-847-1846.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

