The Tomah Area Feed My Starving Children MobilePack will return in July, but until then help is needed to raise funds for the two-day event.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held April 27 at First United Methodist Church of Tomah from 5-6:30 p.m.
The meal will consist of two kinds of spaghetti, one with meat sauce and one without meat, salad, bread and desserts. There is no fee for the meal, but a free will donation is welcome. All the proceeds will go to Feed My Starving Children.
Laura Bishop, an organizer for the event, said people will enjoy the dinner because the proceeds go to a good cause and it's an opportunity to socialize.
This is the fifth time the spaghetti dinner has been held.
"It's a good time, a lot of people come," she said. "You see people you know from around town ... and it's fun to catch up and know what they're doing."
To host the MobilePack on July 12 and 13, the group needs to raise $24,000 before the event date, as their goal is to package 108,000 MannaPacks. The group needs to raise $7,500 by July.
One MannaPack contains six meals, each costing 22 cents. During a two-hour packing shift, a volunteer will package an average of one box containing 216 meals. That box will provide seven months of meals for one desperately malnourished child.
Anyone of any age can participate in the MobilePack.
Bishop has seen first-hand the effect a MannaPack can have on a child, which is why she participates in the event.
"I've been to Haiti several times ... and have passed them out to children with a Sunday school program," she said. "You could really see a difference in the kids and how healthy they looked ... because they got one good set of meals for a week."
In addition to the spaghetti dinner, there will be two tip nights for Feed My Starving Children, one at Pizza Hut May 6 from 4-8 p.m. and one at Culver's May 14 from 5-8 p.m.
Volunteer signup for the MobilePack begins June 1.
Donation checks can be issued to Feed My Starving Children and sent to Tammy Hewuse at 21344 Inshore Ave., Tomah, Wisconsin 54660. Donors are asked to write Tomah's event number, #1907-085AU on the check's memo line.
For more information on the group's activities, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/TomahAreaMobilepackForFeedMyStarvingChildren.
For more information on the MobilePack contact Tammy Hewuse at 608-372-7237 or Craig Herold at 608-372-3226.
