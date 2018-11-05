A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Cashton Nov. 7-9 to help renters, homeowners and businesses in Wisconsin affected by the severe storms and flooding of Aug. 17 through Sept. 14.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, U.S. Small Business Administration and Wisconsin Emergency Management will be at Cashton Fire & Rescue, 545 Front Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days. They will be available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more flood resistant.
Before visiting the recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Use the FEMA app.
- Call 800-621-336. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. People who use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
Nine Wisconsin counties have been approved for individual assistance including Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon.
The last day to register for FEMA assistance is Dec. 17.
