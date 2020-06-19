Discover Wisconsin show comes to Tomah

The second half of the episode highlights Tomah’s thriving art and food scene. The first stop on the itinerary is Gallery 1012 where Chris Chinnock Pokela is interviewed about her art. Next, the Discover Wisconsin crew head to Tomah’s Artisan Market, a market dedicated to featuring local artisans. Author Keith Francis Organ is interviewed about what it means to be a local artist. Co-host Jake Zimmerman heads to Vino Anjo to enjoy a glass of wine and interview owner Joline Powell about what she loves most about the Tomah community.

Next, Zimmerman stops at The Break Room, a local favorite with craft beer lovers. Owner Chad Madson explains why he is passionate about supporting local brewers. To round out the episode, Zimmerman heads to Murray’s on Main, where owner Mike Murray is interviewed about the historic Tee Pee building inside the restaurant.

“We loved filming with Discover Wisconsin and showing off all of the fun things to do in our community. Obviously, when we filmed, we weren’t anticipating for 2020 pan out the way that it is, but we look forward to people visiting our community and putting on more events down the road!” said Tina Thompson, President and CEO of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center.

Tomah is also featured in episode 20 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode premiered June 9 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps. Listen and subscribe to The Cabin here: https://the-cabin.simplecast.com/.

