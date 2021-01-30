Discover Wisocnsin's Tomah episode to rebroacast Feb. 7

Discover Wisconsin will be shining the spotlight on Tomah in an upcoming rebroadcast television episode. The episode airs Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. on WXOW (channel 19) in La Crosse. The episode is available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire.
“One word comes to mind when I look back on my experience in Tomah — community”, said co-host Jack Taylor. “From the lively farmer's market to the jammin' music festival, the city of Tomah came together as a community to enjoy their city and its unique entertainment. I felt welcomed. I felt comfortable. And most of all — I felt alive.”
The show kicks off in downtown Tomah, where Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center president Tina Thompson is interviewed about the downtown master plan and the new changes the area has undergone.
“We loved filming with Discover Wisconsin and showing off all of the fun things to do in our community," Thompson said. "Obviously, when we filmed, we weren’t anticipating for 2020 to pan out the way that it is, but we look forward to people visiting our community and putting on more events down the road."
Taylor explores Tomah’s live music scene by attending Music on Milwaukee. Downtown Thursday Nights, a six-week street music series featuring bands playing a variety of music genres, is also featured in the segment.
Taylor heads to Gillett Park to explore Tomah’s Farmers Market, where he interviews a local farmer about why they enjoy selling at the Tomah market. Throughout the summer, Gillett Park is also home to Americana Music in the Park, a monthly festival that celebrates bands and singers from Wisconsin and beyond.
The second half of the episode highlights Tomah’s art and food scene. The first stop on the itinerary is Gallery 1012, where Chris Chinnock Pokela is interviewed about her art. Next, the Discover Wisconsin crew heads to Tomah’s Artisan Market, a market dedicated to featuring local artisans. Author Keith Francis Organ is interviewed about what it means to be a local artist. Co-host Jake Zimmerman heads to Vino Anjo to drink a glass of wine and interview owner Joline Powell about what she loves most about the Tomah community.
Next, Zimmerman stops at The Break Room, a local favorite with craft beer lovers. Owner Chad Madson explains why he is passionate about supporting local brewers.
To round out the episode, Zimmerman heads to Murray’s on Main, where owner Mike Murray is interviewed about the historic Tee Pee building inside the restaurant.
Tomah is also featured in episode 20 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode premiered on June 9, 2020, and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.