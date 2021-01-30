Discover Wisocnsin's Tomah episode to rebroacast Feb. 7

Discover Wisconsin will be shining the spotlight on Tomah in an upcoming rebroadcast television episode. The episode airs Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. on WXOW (channel 19) in La Crosse. The episode is available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire.

“One word comes to mind when I look back on my experience in Tomah — community”, said co-host Jack Taylor. “From the lively farmer's market to the jammin' music festival, the city of Tomah came together as a community to enjoy their city and its unique entertainment. I felt welcomed. I felt comfortable. And most of all — I felt alive.”

The show kicks off in downtown Tomah, where Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center president Tina Thompson is interviewed about the downtown master plan and the new changes the area has undergone.

“We loved filming with Discover Wisconsin and showing off all of the fun things to do in our community," Thompson said. "Obviously, when we filmed, we weren’t anticipating for 2020 to pan out the way that it is, but we look forward to people visiting our community and putting on more events down the road."