The Department of Natural Resources' Keep Wildlife Wild initiative is announcing its second annual poster contest, inviting students to create artwork celebrating the initiative's mission to ensure that Wisconsin's wildlife stays healthy, safe and wild. Students in grades 4-6 may submit a poster for the contest.
"Last year, our first annual poster contest was a huge success, with more than 200 entries submitted," DNR wildlife health conservation specialist and chair of KWW Amanda Kamps said. "We are excited to see the students' creativity again this year and look forward to their help spreading the Keep Wildlife Wild message."
Posters submitted for the contest must adhere to the following guidelines:
- The poster entry must contain the words "Keep Wildlife Wild 2020" and follow the theme of the Keep Wildlife Wild tagline: "A young wild animal's best chance for survival is with its mother!"
- All posters must consist of original artwork of Wisconsin native wildlife.
- Posters must fit an 8 ½" x 11" sheet of paper.
- Posters must be submitted individually; no team creations.
The contest runs through Feb. 14, 2020. First-, second- and third-place finalists will be selected for each grade level, and finalists will be announced April 5-11 during the third annual Keep Wildlife Wild Week.
The Keep Wildlife Wild initiative began in 2014, with a focus on providing information about wildlife species natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds a wild animal in need of assistance.
Winning posters from last year's contest and additional details about contest rules and submission procedures are available by visiting the DNR website and searching the keyword "Keep Wildlife Wild."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.