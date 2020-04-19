DNR identifies lizard in Sparta utility permit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sparta Area Main extension projects may result in the "incidental taking" of the state-endangered slender glass lizard under a permit the Department of Natural Resources proposes to issue for the project.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the overall population of the species at risk.

We Energies recently installed the Sparta lateral natural gas pipeline, a natural gas main extension, extending from the pre-existing Wisconsin gas west central lateral pipeline to the city of Sparta. Since its construction, the Sparta lateral has provided an opportunity for many nearby homeowners, farmsteads and businesses for improved access to natural gas. Consequently, a succession of company projects have recently been designed or scoped for construction in areas nearby.

These are generally of similar size and utilize similar construction methods. Therefore, a single incidental take permit to cover the related projects has been recommended over project-specific permits. The company has seven projects designed and ready for construction.