One person is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Sparta Saturday.
Emergency responders were called to an area north of 10600 Echo Road shortly after noon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after the Sparta Fire District used UTVs to transport emergency personnel to the site of the crash.
The trail was closed while officials were recovering the body but has since been reopened.
The name of the victim has yet to be released. It is the 12th snowmobile fatality in the state this year.
The incident remains under investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources.
