A Northern Natural Gas Company pipe abandonment project may result in the "incidental taking" of a rare turtle. The Department of Natural Resources will consider the impact on the turtle during the process of issuing an incidental take permit.
According to the DNR, incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that do not put the overall population of the species at risk.
Northern Natural Gas is proposing to abandon approximately 6.75 miles of six-inch-diameter pipe to eliminate several shallow segments of the pipeline in Jackson County. A stream that crosses the pipe has been determined to have the potential to impact wood turtles.
The presence of the state-threatened wood turtle has been confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff concluded the project isn't likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state or the habitat that is critical to its existence.
The conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the threatened species will be incorporated into the proposed permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the wood turtle are available by searching the DNR website for incidental take public notice or upon request from Stacy Rowe (608-266-7012 or stacy.rowe@wi.gov).
The department is requesting comments from the public through Nov. 17 regarding project-related impacts to the wood turtle. Public comments should be sent to Stacy Rowe, Wisconsin DNR, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921 or stacy.rowe@wi.gov.
