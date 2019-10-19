The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the hunting public to beware of fraudulent online license scams.
The DNR is aware of at least two websites claiming to offer Wisconsin hunting licenses. After paying a fee, consumers receive only information on how to apply for a license. These sites also collect personal data as part of their unauthorized transactions.
"You will not receive a valid hunting license from these misleading websites," said DNR director of customer and outreach services Kimberly Currie. "Don't fall for imposters. There is only one official online site that sells Wisconsin hunting licenses, and that is our GoWild site."
Hunters can securely purchase a valid hunting license for the state of Wisconsin in one of three ways:
- From the department's only official online license sales site, GoWild.
- Through an independent license sales agent authorized by DNR, such as a local sporting goods store, hardware store or large discount store that uses the GoWild point of sale terminal.
- At a DNR Service Center.
The DNR website also provides information about where to purchase licenses in person, links to free copies of Wisconsin regulations and tutorials under Licenses & Regulations.
Anyone who thinks they may have already been scammed by one of these sites can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by calling its hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or email datcphotline@wi.gov.
