Dog show in Tomah Aug. 20-22

Tomah Recreation Park will host the 2021 Wisconsin State 4-H Dog Show Aug. 20-22 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
The public is invited to watch dogs from across Wisconsin showcased by their young trainers.
For more information on the show, contact Jackie Menn at 608-633-3186.
