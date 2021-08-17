 Skip to main content
Dog show in Tomah Aug. 20-22
Dog show in Tomah Aug. 20-22

Tomah Recreation Park will  host the 2021 Wisconsin State 4-H Dog Show Aug. 20-22 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The public is invited to watch dogs from across Wisconsin showcased by their young trainers.

For more information on the show, contact Jackie Menn at 608-633-3186.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

