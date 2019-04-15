Dave and Don Hall will host the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast.
The Halls and their families will host the breakfast on June 1 at the Hall Dairy Farm at 10317 Cty. E, just west of Tomah off Hwy 21 next to Fort McCoy.
It's been a bit of a struggle to find a host the past couple of years, this year included, Monroe County Dairy Breakfast chairman Keith Giraud said.
"Obviously we hope to continue hosting it every year but you hear farmer are struggling out there, so it’s hard to find somebody who’s enthusiastic about it," he said. "Back when I was a kid ... my father was on the board and that time I remember we had 42,000 dairies and now there's only about 8,000. That shows which direction it's going as far as producers and that in turn gives us a lot less to choose from when asking people to host. It’s the way it is. They’re getting larger, but fewer and fewer of them."
Dave Hall said he decided to host the breakfast because he was worried no one else would.
"I think it's real important to have one," he said. "They were having trouble finding a host, so I decided to do it because I thought it was important to have it for families, especially those who live in town or kids that really need to get out on a farm once in a while to see what it's all about. I just didn't want it to go away for lack of a host."
Hall is excited about being the host but a little worried about getting all the work done on the farm at the same time as the breakfast. However, he's sure they'll figure it out and get everything taken care of.
The Hall farm is dairy but also grows corn and beans to sell as cash crops.
Giraud said what he loves about the dairy breakfast is the chance it gives to show people, especially children, what goes on at a farm.
"It gives them an opportunity to get out there and have a visual, to see what it’s like and the changes that are going on," he said. "I think it’s important to be in contact with your consumers. Years ago everybody had family or relatives with farms but now it’s two or three generation disconnect, they’re not familiar with what goes on at a farm."
While it's been a struggle to find a host for the past couple years, Giraud said the hope and goal is to keep the dairy breakfast going.
Hall agrees.
"I'm hoping that people will step up and take it every year," he said. "There's fewer farmers to pick from, from year to year, but there's still a few of us out here yet and hopefully somebody will keep it going."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.