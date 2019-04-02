The Tomah City Council will greet two new members later this month. Donna Evans and Susan Holme defeated incumbents aldermen to win seats on the board.

Evans defeated Wayne Kling by a 129-80 margin in District 7, while Holme defeated Remy Gomez 103-84 in District 8. Evans will serve a two-year term, and Holme will serve the final year of a term that expires in 2020.

Mary Ann Komiskey was the only incumbent to win a contested race. She turned back Adam Gigous in District 1 by an 82-64 margin.

Incumbents Jeff Cram (District 3) and Travis Scholze (District 5) won re-elected without opposition.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

