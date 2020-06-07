Donors answer Tomah Health blood needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah area residents answered the plea for blood with more than 50 people donating during the Tomah Health/Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin drive May 28.

Versiti account representative Emalea Cogdill said the drive resulted in 140 blood products that will go to patients at community hospitals, including Tomah Health.

“The blood products that we collect over the next few weeks and the foreseeable future are critical to seeing us through the challenges that the summer months and COVID-19 bring to the blood supply, said Cogdill. “The amazing support from the Tomah community allows us at Versiti and Tomah Health to meet the mission of providing a safe and ready blood supply to our patients.”

She said Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Officials held the drive at the Tomah High School gymnasium instead of Tomah Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We truly appreciated the support from the Tomah Area School District to use the gym for the drive,” Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said.

Prise said plans are being made to hold the next Tomah Health blood drive at the Tomah High School gym July 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.