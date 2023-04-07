Arris Sullivan of New Lisbon says donating blood is very important to help people in need. Sullivan was one of 96 donors to attend a two-day Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin/Tomah Health blood drive at Tomah’s Recreation Park March 29-30.

“If somebody is in an accident or something, they are going to need blood,” said Sullivan. “All the hospitals around here are small hospitals, but they need it.”

Arris said she and her husband donate every time a hospital drive is held.

“I just feel like I’m doing my share and glad to help out,” added Sullivan, who has been donating blood since the 1970’s.

Versiti officials said the two-day drive collected blood products that will save 279 lives.

"The blood that is most needed is what is not on the shelves when a patient is in need," said Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “Having a stable blood supply requires all eligible donors to give continuously when they can to assure that our community hospitals, such as Tomah Health, have the blood that they need at all times.”

Cogdill said one in seven patients entering a hospital will require a blood product. “Without community blood drives and generous donors we can't meet that demand,” she said.

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Tomah area residents can donate during the next scheduled Versiti/Tomah Health blood drive May 31 and June 1.