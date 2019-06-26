Live music will fill the 800 block of Superior Avenue for six weeks this July and August.
On July 4 the Chamber's concert series, Downtown Thursday Nights, will have its first show, beginning around 6 p.m. and ending about 9 p.m., just in time for the Fourth of July fireworks at Tomah's Recreation Park.
Tina Thompson, executive director of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor's Bureau, said the aim of the concert series is to drive foot traffic into the downtown and be an economic driver for the community.
"We've done so much planning on the city level to get new street lamps and to do a master plan and facade improvement plan," she said. "I think now it's our responsibility to get bodies in downtown and traffic into downtown, and by traffic I mean foot traffic and spending. Our primary goal is to use this concert series as an economic driver and increase spending in the downtown in particular."
Tomah has a strong retail group, and the downtown, which holds shops and eateries, is one mile from end to end, a nice easy walk, Thompson said. So the biggest thing the Chamber can do to increase spending is to make people aware of what businesses are in the downtown by getting them to pause, get out of their cars and walk around.
The concert series helps them do that.
"There are going to be activities there − it's really something for everybody there − but hopefully a lot of eye-opening and additional spending," she said.
The bands that will be performing are Georgia Clay on July 4, Orchard Fire on July 11, Wheelhouse on July 18, Avenger Joe on Aug. 1, Casey Muessigmann on Aug. 8 and Cherry Pie on Aug. 15.
In addition to the music there will vendors, booths hosted by event sponsors with various activities, food and beer for sale and a kids zone with bounce houses, face painting, caricatures most nights and even a balloon artist one night.
It's a family-friendly event with activities for adults and children, Thompson said.
"Anyone that's ever said there's nothing to do in Tomah cannot say that excuse anymore," she said. "There's so much happening in this town, there's always something to do. There's a lot of fantastic music choices, live music choices, nonetheless. I can't imagine why you wouldn't want to be part of something that is just going to bring joy to everyone that attends. People are going to have fun, and they're going to want to share that."
Everyone is welcome to attend and is encouraged to bring a chair, Thompson said. While the event is free to attend, there is a charge for food and drink, so if people plan on eating or drinking on the festival grounds, they need to bring cash.
