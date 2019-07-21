Draft horses will be dressed up in their finery at the Monroe County Fair on Saturday, July 27 as part of the Draft Horse Hitch Show.
Madelyn Doyle, event organizer, said the hitch show is a combination showing off a horse's skill and a fashion show — the appearance of the horses is judged as much as their skills.
"You think of the Budweiser horses when you think of a hitch; that's the look you go for, the big fancy harnesses ... and we get judged," she said. "Usually it's on how well the horses drive together, work together as a team, how well they match, grooming, how high they lift their feet, how they carry themselves, how the driver does, how well their shoes are put on and the general aesthetics of it."
Doyle said they put the show on at the fair because spectators love seeing, "the big horses, the people handling them and how beautiful they are, and we like being able to show people our horses ... and competing against each other."
There's a good deal of camaraderie in draft horse shows, Doyle said. There are a lot of families that own draft horses, which are the Belgians, Percherons and Clydesdales, and they compete regularly against each other.
Everyone is willing to help each other if something happens to a horse or equipment, Doyle said.
"You don't just see people associated with (the horse) come running out. Every person goes out there no matter if they're competing against them," she said. "Everyone is willing to help each other ... no matter if it would cause them to lose to them."
Doyle has been involved with draft horses her entire life. Her parents worked with draft horses and now she does it. She also raises her own horses with her husband and in-laws.
A lot of the competitors raise their own horses, so participating and doing well in the hitch show is a moment of pride, Doyle said. She described the competitors as "horse parents."
"If they do well, it just makes it all the better," she said. "We’re all proud when we do well. It’s a big deal for us."
The show begins at noon on July 27 and will end between 4-5 p.m. Doyle said they're long shows because there are so many classes.
The most renowned class is the six-horse hitch class and is the first one to go in the afternoon. Doyle said it's an audience favorite.
"It's the most important for (the audience), the big one," she said. "We like to start with that and then the horses are fresh and ready for any other classes, plus it gets them into the action right away."
Some of the other classes include a four-horse hitch, unicorn, a gelding hitch, mare hitch, youth team for those under the age of 17 and a few different cart classes.
It's a fun day for not just the audience but the horse owners, and they hope to put on a show the audience will enjoy, Doyle said.
"We hope they see and like the work you’ve put into the horse," she said. "We spend our whole lives dealing with the horses and making them ready for people to see and making them the best that they can be. We hope to draw a big crowd and enjoy the show we put on."
