 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drawdowns start at Petenwell, Castle Rock dams

  • 0

Wisconsin River Power Company is reminding residents and outdoor enthusiasts to take safety precautions as the company begins drawing down the reservoirs at its hydroelectric dams in Adams and Juneau counties this week.

WRPCO gradually draws down the reservoirs at its Castle Rock and Petenwell dams every winter. The process allows each facility to manage higher spring levels on the Wisconsin River caused by melting snow in northern and central Wisconsin.

The Castle Rock reservoir drawdown began after Feb. 1, and the Petenwell drawdown starts Feb. 10. During the drawdowns, reservoir levels may be reduced by as much as five feet at the Petenwell Dam and as much as six feet at the Castle Rock Dam.

A drawdown can create unstable ice conditions. During the drawdowns, stay safe near each dam by:

  • Avoiding snowmobiling or driving vehicles on the ice.
  • Obeying all warning signs and heeding flashing lights, horns and sirens.
  • Being aware of rapidly changing water conditions.
  • Bringing a cell phone to contact 911 in an emergency.
  • Staying outside of buoy lines.
  • Having a safe escape route planned and evacuating at the first sign of danger.

People are also reading…

Current reservoir levels and river flow information can be found at wisconsinriverpower.com under ‘Hydroelectric Project Data.’

WRPCO anticipates returning both reservoirs to their normal water levels by the end of April.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I see a lot of ads on television about Prevagen that claims to improve memory. Can you find out if that is true?

Sparta receives brownfields grant

Sparta receives brownfields grant

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has awarded a brownfields grant to Monroe County to assist with the investigation of potential e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News