Drawdowns start at Petenwell, Castle Rock dams

Wisconsin River Power Company is reminding residents and outdoor enthusiasts to take safety precautions as the company begins drawing down the reservoirs at its hydroelectric dams in Adams and Juneau counties this week.

WRPCO gradually draws down the reservoirs at its Castle Rock and Petenwell dams every winter. The process allows each facility to manage higher spring levels on the Wisconsin River caused by melting snow in northern and central Wisconsin.

The Castle Rock reservoir drawdown began after Feb. 1, and the Petenwell drawdown starts Feb. 10. During the drawdowns, reservoir levels may be reduced by as much as five feet at the Petenwell Dam and as much as six feet at the Castle Rock Dam.

A drawdown can create unstable ice conditions. During the drawdowns, stay safe near each dam by:

Avoiding snowmobiling or driving vehicles on the ice.

Obeying all warning signs and heeding flashing lights, horns and sirens.

Being aware of rapidly changing water conditions.

Bringing a cell phone to contact 911 in an emergency.

Staying outside of buoy lines.

Having a safe escape route planned and evacuating at the first sign of danger.

Current reservoir levels and river flow information can be found at wisconsinriverpower.com under ‘Hydroelectric Project Data.’

WRPCO anticipates returning both reservoirs to their normal water levels by the end of April.

