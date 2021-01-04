 Skip to main content
Driftless Beef Conference set for Jan. 26-28
Driftless Beef Conference set for Jan. 26-28

With nearly 3.8 million head of beef cattle in three Midwest states, university extension services in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin are teaming up to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference Jan. 26-28 with webinars each evening.

The webinars will replace in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two presenters speaking each evening. All three sessions will run from 7-8:30 p.m.

The conference leads off Tuesday evening with Dr. Frank Mitloehner, University of California-Davis, speaking on greenhouse gas, sustainability and beef cattle production; and Dr. Kevin Bernhardt, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, speaking about building farm resiliency for surviving volatile times.

Wednesday evening will feature Shawn Darcy, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, addressing what consumers say they need and want; and Dr. Paul Plummer, Iowa State University, discussing antibiotic resistance in the beef industry.

The conference wraps up on Thursday evening with Dr. Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University, speaking on being prepared for a beef cattle pandemic (both cow-calf and feedlot); and Dr. Brenda Boetel, UW-Madison Division of Extension, with a 2021 market outlook.

More information on topics and speakers is available at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/beef/. Driftless Region Beef Conference sponsors are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension, and UW-Madison Division of Extension.

For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State Extension and Outreach, at 319-472-4739 or dschwab@iastate.edu.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

