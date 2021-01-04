Driftless Beef Conference set for Jan. 26-28

With nearly 3.8 million head of beef cattle in three Midwest states, university extension services in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin are teaming up to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference Jan. 26-28 with webinars each evening.

The webinars will replace in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two presenters speaking each evening. All three sessions will run from 7-8:30 p.m.

The conference leads off Tuesday evening with Dr. Frank Mitloehner, University of California-Davis, speaking on greenhouse gas, sustainability and beef cattle production; and Dr. Kevin Bernhardt, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, speaking about building farm resiliency for surviving volatile times.

Wednesday evening will feature Shawn Darcy, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, addressing what consumers say they need and want; and Dr. Paul Plummer, Iowa State University, discussing antibiotic resistance in the beef industry.

The conference wraps up on Thursday evening with Dr. Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University, speaking on being prepared for a beef cattle pandemic (both cow-calf and feedlot); and Dr. Brenda Boetel, UW-Madison Division of Extension, with a 2021 market outlook.