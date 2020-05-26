Drive-in ceremony honors the fallen at Warren-Mills Cemetery

WARRENS - People mostly stayed in their cars, but the village of Warrens still turned out to observe Memorial Day. The Warren-Mills Cemetery Association conducted its annual Memorial Day program Monday as a drive-in ceremony that was shorter than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first time we’ve tried to do the program this way," event organizer Sara Moseley said.
The program still had the traditional features of a Memorial Day service, including a 21-gun salute from Tomah VFW Post 1382 and the playing of Taps. Carley Zingler recited the poem Flanders Field and Amelia Zingler read the names of World War II veterans buried in Warren-Mills.
The centerpiece of the program was the participation of the three grandsons of the late World War II veteran Vernon Oftedahl. Brian Zingler served as master of ceremonies, Scott Wilcox performed the songs Germany 1943 (which Wilcox wrote) and America the Beautiful, and Greg Zingler delivered the keynote address.
Greg Zingler recounted how his grandfather was taken prisoner by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge in late 1944. They forced Oftedahl and his fellow soldiers on a "death march," which left 1,300 of the 1,500 soldiers in his division dead. Zingler described his grandfather as a "walking skeleton" weighing 120 pounds when he was liberated by Allied soldiers.
After returning home, Oftedahl first worked on his father-in-law’s farm near Hillsboro, and in 1948 he and his family moved to Tomah. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and 40 & 8. He supported veterans organizations for 50 years by playing his trumpet for all of the Memorial Day events and funeral services in the Tomah area.
Greg Zingler also played the trumpet and performed Taps together with his grandfather for 15 years.
"Each time I played or prepared to play, the butterflies gathered before I played," he recalled. "I think those butterflies formed not just because I wanted to hit every note correctly on one of the most important songs on earth but because I knew how much that song meant to my grandfather and how much it meant to our veterans."
Among the veterans buried in Warren-Mills are two who lost their lives during World War II − Sgt. Evar Anderson and Pvt. Lonnie Doers.
Anderson enlisted in the Army in October 1940 and served in North Africa and Sicily. Later he was sent to England and was with the units landing in France during the invasion of Normandy. He died in battle on July 16, 1944. Anderson, 33, was survived by his father, Carl, two brothers and four sisters.
Doers was 19 when he lost his life in the Pacific theater in 1945. His parents were Rose and Archie Doers. Rose Doers was a sister of Evar Anderson.
Doers’ remains were among 3,257 bodies returned to the United States in March 1948 aboard a U.S. Army transport ship. Families had the choice of leaving loved ones buried in the country where they died or having their body brought back by ship. Starting in 1948, ships came into the harbors of New York and San Francisco.
Greg Zingler acknowledged the presence of COVID-19 and told the audience that "it feels good to get outside the house." He invoked the sacrifice of America's veterans and said it should be inspiration as the nation confronts the pandemic.
"During this time of pandemic, please be safe, but don't forget to be Americans," he said. "We all have a role to play in our country to keep it strong. I ask you to consider what your role is -- how can you help? What gifts has God given you ... to help our country in this time of need?"
Lorry Erickson contributed to this story.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
