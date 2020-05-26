Drive-in ceremony honors the fallen at Warren-Mills Cemetery

After returning home, Oftedahl first worked on his father-in-law’s farm near Hillsboro, and in 1948 he and his family moved to Tomah. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and 40 & 8. He supported veterans organizations for 50 years by playing his trumpet for all of the Memorial Day events and funeral services in the Tomah area.

Greg Zingler also played the trumpet and performed Taps together with his grandfather for 15 years.

"Each time I played or prepared to play, the butterflies gathered before I played," he recalled. "I think those butterflies formed not just because I wanted to hit every note correctly on one of the most important songs on earth but because I knew how much that song meant to my grandfather and how much it meant to our veterans."

Among the veterans buried in Warren-Mills are two who lost their lives during World War II − Sgt. Evar Anderson and Pvt. Lonnie Doers.

Anderson enlisted in the Army in October 1940 and served in North Africa and Sicily. Later he was sent to England and was with the units landing in France during the invasion of Normandy. He died in battle on July 16, 1944. Anderson, 33, was survived by his father, Carl, two brothers and four sisters.