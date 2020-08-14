Driver ejected in single-car crash near Tomah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A single-vehicle crash Thursday in the Monroe County town of Tomah has left the driver with a life-threatening injury.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the occupant of a 1999 Ford Explorer was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over on Gondola Road near Grumann Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. The vehicle started on fire soon after the rollover, and a citizen helped extinguish the fire.

The driver was taken from the site by ambulance and later transported by University of Wisconsin Health Med Flight.

Gondola Road was closed until the fire was extinguished and wreckage cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and the name of the driver will be released at a later time.

