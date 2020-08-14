You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver ejected in single-car crash near Tomah
0 comments

Driver ejected in single-car crash near Tomah

{{featured_button_text}}

A single-vehicle crash Thursday in the Monroe County town of Tomah has left the driver with a life-threatening injury.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the occupant of a 1999 Ford Explorer was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over on Gondola Road near Grumann Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. The vehicle started on fire soon after the rollover, and a citizen helped extinguish the fire.

The driver was taken from the site by ambulance and later transported by University of Wisconsin Health Med Flight.

Gondola Road was closed until the fire was extinguished and wreckage cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and the name of the driver will be released at a later time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News