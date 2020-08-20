 Skip to main content
Driver identified in fatal Monroe County crash
Benjamin J. Hackbarth, 31, Sparta, has been identified as the victim in a Monroe County crash Aug. 15.

Hackbarth died when his 2005 Honda crashed head-on with a 2010 Chevrolet driven by Joshua Walske, 24, La Crosse, on Hwy. 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Hackbarth was pronounced dead at the scene. Walske was able to exit his vehicle by himself and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed Hwy. 16 for four hours.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

