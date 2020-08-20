Driver identified in fatal Monroe County crash

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Benjamin J. Hackbarth, 31, Sparta, has been identified as the victim in a Monroe County crash Aug. 15.
Hackbarth died when his 2005 Honda crashed head-on with a 2010 Chevrolet driven by Joshua Walske, 24, La Crosse, on Hwy. 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Hackbarth was pronounced dead at the scene. Walske was able to exit his vehicle by himself and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed Hwy. 16 for four hours.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today