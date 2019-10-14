The driver of a vehicle that crashed Sept. 30 in the town of Ridgeville is dead.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, the driver in the one-vehicle accident died Oct. 12 "possibly due to injuries from the crash."
Officers located a black 2004 Ford Taurus to the west of a curved intersection on Hwy. A near Jordan Avenue. The driver was transported by an ambulance to a nearby medical facility.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.
