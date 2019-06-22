The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss a resolution to support the creation of a drug treatment court at the board's regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
At the board's May meeting Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe presented the idea for the treatment court, to be presided over by the county's circuit court judges.
During a public meeting in April, Radcliffe said a separate treatment court is needed because the existing system is failing to cope with the skyrocketing number of drug cases flooding into the system.
"There’s a better way to do it," Radcliffe said. "There’s a better way than to just arrest people, put them in jail, put them on probation and hope that they’re going to change ... it isn’t that effective."
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger and Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler support the court's creation.
Drug treatment courts already exist in Eau Claire, Jackson and La Crosse counties, and Juneau and Vernon counties are in the process of creating them. Radcliffe said the nationwide success rate of the treatment courts is 59 percent.
The board will also discuss a resolution to create a drug court case manager position.
In other business the board will discuss the creation of six new county positions in the human services department — two community support program case management positions, a combination CSP clinical coordinator and CCS mental health professional, a comprehensive community social worker, two children's long-term support services social workers and an all-access social worker.
There is also a resolution to increase a justice department administrative assistant position from part-time to full-time and to add a full-time telecommunicator for the 9-1-1 communication center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.